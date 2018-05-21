Report: Lou Lamoriello to join Islanders

The Islanders are set to announce veteran NHL executive Lou Lamoriello will be joining the organization, perhaps as soon as this week, according to a report.

The Athletic first reported the news, and reports out of Canada also suggest Lamoriello, operating on behalf of the Islanders, has already spoken to impending unrestricted free agent John Tavares.

It is unclear at this point whether Lamoriello will be replacing Garth Snow as president or general manager or if the two will work together or not. Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement on April 8 after the team missed the playoffs for the second straight season all aspects of the hockey operations department would be evaluated.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan removed Lamoriello, who will turn 76 on Oct. 21, after three seasons as GM on April 30 and put him in an advisory role in Toronto, prompting immediate speculation the Islanders might turn to Lamoriello.

Snow has been the Islanders GM since July 18, 2006, but the Islanders have made the playoffs just four times in his tenure, winning one playoff series. This past season marked the second straight year they’ve missed the postseason.

Hired as the Devils president and general manager in 1987, Lamoriello built a disciplined organization that became a perennial contender and won the Stanley Cup in 1995, 2000 and 2003.

He left the Devils on July 23, 2015, a little more than two months after ceding his GM role to Ray Shero.

Lamoriello’s son, Chris, has been an Isles assistant GM under Snow since August 2016.