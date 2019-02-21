EDMONTON, Alberta — There are, of course, no spy cameras in Lou Lamoriello’s Long Island office. But no sneak peek is necessary to speculate the Islanders president and general manager is on the telephone even more now.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday and Thursday proved significant as the Senators are now holding potential rental forwards Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel out of their lineup as a precaution, the Devils are doing the same with left wing Marcus Johansson and the Panthers asked forward Mike Hoffman for a 10-team no-trade list.

It’s strongly believed Lamoriello is in on discussions to acquire an impact forward who can bolster the power play.

Lamoriello did not accompany the Islanders on their three-game Western Canada swing.

That ‘Scoundrel’

Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock declined after his team’s optional morning skate to reveal his lineup, not wanting to give Islanders counterpart Barry Trotz any advantage.

“I don’t trust that Trotz,” Hitchock said, with a smile. “He’s a scoundrel.”

The two are longtime friends but Trotz, too, rarely discloses his lineup decisions before the game.

“We’re a lot alike, we just are,” Trotz said. “He’s a good man.”

Isles files

Ex-Oilers RW Jordan Eberle played his second game back in Edmonton after being traded to the Islanders. “It’s definitely easier this time than it was last year,” said Eberle, who went without a point in the Islanders’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Oilers on March 8, 2018. “Last year felt a little funny and this year, it’s just business…” In Bridgeport the Sound Tigers RW Josh Ho-Sang told The Athletic that he was “not opposed” to being traded if Lamoriello deemed that the best course to improve the Islanders. Ho-Sang, 23, the 28th overall pick in 2014, is an impending restricted free agent…Rookie D Devon Toews celebrated his 25th birthday…D Luca Sbisa and LW Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches.