TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles' Lou Lamoriello likely working phones as trade deadline nears

It's strongly believed Lamoriello is in on discussions to acquire an impact forward who can bolster the power play.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello watches his team on

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello watches his team on the ice during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Sept. 15. Photo Credit: Newsday /Howard Simmons

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

EDMONTON, Alberta — There are, of course, no spy cameras in Lou Lamoriello’s Long Island office. But no sneak peek is necessary to speculate the Islanders president and general manager is on the telephone even more now.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday and Thursday proved significant as the Senators are now holding potential rental forwards Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel out of their lineup as a precaution, the Devils are doing the same with left wing Marcus Johansson and the Panthers asked forward Mike Hoffman for a 10-team no-trade list.

It’s strongly believed Lamoriello is in on discussions to acquire an impact forward who can bolster the power play.

Lamoriello did not accompany the Islanders on their three-game Western Canada swing.

That ‘Scoundrel’

Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock declined after his team’s optional morning skate to reveal his lineup, not wanting to give Islanders counterpart Barry Trotz any advantage.

“I don’t trust that Trotz,” Hitchock said, with a smile. “He’s a scoundrel.”

The two are longtime friends but Trotz, too, rarely discloses his lineup decisions before the game.

“We’re a lot alike, we just are,” Trotz said. “He’s a good man.”

Isles files

Ex-Oilers RW Jordan Eberle played his second game back in Edmonton after being traded to the Islanders. “It’s definitely easier this time than it was last year,” said Eberle, who went without a point in the Islanders’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Oilers on March 8, 2018. “Last year felt a little funny and this year, it’s just business…” In Bridgeport the Sound Tigers RW Josh Ho-Sang told The Athletic that he was “not opposed” to being traded if Lamoriello deemed that the best course to improve the Islanders. Ho-Sang, 23, the 28th overall pick in 2014, is an impending restricted free agent…Rookie D Devon Toews celebrated his 25th birthday…D Luca Sbisa and LW Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello skates against the Rangers suit up players on trade block in loss to Wild
Enes Kanter of the Trail Blazers controls the Nets have tough time vs. Blazers' Kanter, Nurkic
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws a live batting Source: deGrom's agents to meet with Mets execs
Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman looks to make Hofstra shows mettle with double-OT win over Towson
D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert of the Nets Nets open second half with loss to Blazers
Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia gets fouled on Stony Brook's comeback bid falls short