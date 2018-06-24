TODAY'S PAPER
Lou Lamoriello pleased with Islanders’ draft, but work is far from done

Team president knows there are holes in goal and on defense, regardless of whether John Tavares stays or not.

Then-Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello talks to the

Then-Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello talks to the media on April 14, 2014, in Newark, N.J. Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Lou Lamoriello, currently encamped in Los Angeles as part of the John Tavares contract pitch festival, certainly liked the eight players the Islanders selected over the seven rounds of the NHL Draft, Friday and Saturday.

And the Islanders president certainly knows much more needs to be done, whether or not Tavares ultimately opts to re-sign or leave via unrestricted free agency when the market opens on July 1. There’s still a No. 1 goalie to acquire, with the Senators’ Craig Anderson or the Red Wings’ Jimmy Howard possibilities, and a need for NHL-ready defensemen.

“I think that’s an ongoing process,” Lamoriello said on Saturday afternoon in Dallas. “There is a plan in place. I’ve always said it’s a five-year plan that changes every day. We’ll see how the week goes.”

Sunday marked the opening of the negotiation when other teams can contact impending free agents and Tavares’ agent, Pat Brisson, indicated on Saturday five teams would make pitches this week, with the Sharks, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights expected to be among that group.

Plus Lamoriello, of course.

Tavares is completing a six-year, $33-million deal and is expected to garner $11 million or more annually with a new deal. The Islanders can offer him an eight-year deal while the other teams are capped at seven years.

As for the draft, the consensus was the Islanders, who open their week-long prospect development camp on Monday in East Meadow with the first on-ice sessions on Tuesday, did an excellent job drafting well-valued talent.

The Islanders selected three defensemen, including Noah Dobson, who many thought would be a top 10 pick, at No. 12 and Bode Wilde, who many thought would be a first-round pick, at No. 41.

They drafted three players from the U.S. Under-18 National Development Team, including Wilde and right wing Oliver Wahlstrom, also considered a potential top-10 pick, at No. 11.

Czech goalie Jakub Skarek, selected in the third round at No. 72, has played professionally the last two seasons against much older and more physically developed opponents.

“I thought the day was excellent,” Lamoriello said of Saturday’s rounds two through seven. “The most important thing was the whole draft. I don’t think we can be more pleased with the way things turned out.

“We got three quality defensemen, all 6-foot-3 and all different dimensions,” Lamoriello added. “A goaltender which our goaltending department is excited about and four forwards, also with different dimensions. I think what we’ve done is put players into our system right now and they’re all different areas, whether it’s college or juniors so we can decide what the development process is.”

