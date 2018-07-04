The Islanders did not factor into the market for the top unrestricted free agent defensemen, other than watching their own Calvin de Haan agree to a four-year, $18.2-million deal with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

John Carlson stayed with the Capitals, Mike Green stayed with the Red Wings. The Blue Jackets lost Jack Johnson to the Penguins and Ian Cole to the Avalanche. John Moore left the Devils for the Bruins.

As for the trade market, while the Senators appear ready to deal two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, the Islanders are not believed to be a likely landing spot.

But even as Lou Lamoriello has spent his time since the free agent market opened on Sunday stocking the roster with bottom-six forwards by signing UFAs Tom Kuhnhackl, Leo Komarov and Valtteri Filppula and re-acquiring fan favorite Matt Martin, plus signing a potential No. 1 goalie in Robin Lehner, the Islanders new president must surely also be thinking about improvements to his defense corps.

The Islanders allowed an NHL-high 293 goals last season and even with de Haan’s departure have six defensemen still on the roster from last season.

Lamoriello brought back Thomas Hickey, 29, with a four-year, $10-million deal. Johnny Boychuk, 34, has four seasons left on a seven-year, $42-million deal. Nick Leddy, 27, who has been Boychuk’s top-pair partner, has four seasons to go on a seven-year, $38.5-million deal. Adam Pelech, 23, has three seasons remaining on a four-year, $6.4-million contract. Scott Mayfield, 25, is starting a five-year, $7.25-million extension.

And Ryan Pulock, 23, who could move into a top-pair role after notching 10 goals and 22 assists in 68 games as a rookie, is a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, meaning he has little negotiation leverage.

Pulock, Mayfield and Boychuk are right-handed shots.

If Lamoriello does not swing a deal for a defenseman or two this offseason, there should still be strong competition in training camp come September for spots in the Islanders’ top six.

Devon Toews, 24, a fourth-round pick in 2014, Sebastian Aho, 22, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who played 22 games for the Islanders last season, and Mitchell Vande Sompel, 21, a third-round pick in 2018 who turned pro last season and was an All-Star for Bridgeport (AHL), are all potential candidates.

All three are left-handed shots.

But another intriguing possibility is Swiss-born Yannick Rathgeb, 22, a right-handed shot who agreed to a two-year, $2.75-million entry-level deal on April 6 after going undrafted.

Rathgeb’s poise and skating stood out during the Islanders prospect development camp last week in East Meadow and he has played the past three seasons in the Swiss-A League, compiling eight goals and 20 assists in 38 games for Fribourg-Gotteron HC last season.

But Rathgeb is not a stranger to playing in North America, having played two seasons of junior hockey for Plymouth (OHL) from 2013-15.

Assuming Lamoriello cannot pull off a mega-deal for Karlsson, there still may be additional activity on the trade market this offseason.

The Hurricanes, after signing de Haan, may look to move three-time All-Star Justin Faulk, 26, a right-handed shot who has two seasons remaining on his six-year, $29-million deal.

Or the Jets might consider trading Jacob Trouba, 24, also a right-handed shot, after his contract is settled. Trouba is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after completing a two-year, $6-million deal.

Of course, the price for either would be steep, likely in draft choices, prospects and NHL-ready players.