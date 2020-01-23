ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Leading into a weekend in which he's being honored as the best player on the Islanders, and one of the best in the NHL, Mat Barzal — on a stage surrounded by fans, under big, bright lights — offered his mea culpa.

Barry Trotz was right to bench him in the third period of the Islanders' 4-2 win against the Rangers on Tuesday, he said during the NHL’s media day, at the Stifel Theatre adjacent to the Enterprise Center. “As a young guy, I know an example needs to be set,” he said. “I was in the wrong.”

It might be the one dark spot on what is an otherwise fun-filled event, but Barzal, in his first comments since the benching, underlined his desire to win, and his trust in Trotz, who after the game Tuesday, said that his first-line center was putting individual performance over the team. An offensive dynamo, Barzal has had a series of defensive lapses in the last few weeks, and Trotz finally had enough on Tuesday, when, up 3-0, one of Barzal’s lapses caused a turnover and nearly led to a goal. As it stood, the Islanders ended up with a 4-0 advantage and then desperately tried to hold on in the third period, when the Rangers scored twice.

Notably, Barzal actually had a good offensive night that game, notching assists on two of the goals.

“I’m a competitor and I always want to be on the ice,” Barzal said. “At the end of the day, Barry knows what’s best for the team. We were up 3-0 and we were stressing getting pucks in deep and I had a bit of a mental lapse and then turned the puck over and it almost resulted in a goal against. We’ve had games this year where defensive errors have cost us games and he wasn’t going to let that happen again.”

The message was undoubtedly a strong one — one that indicates no one gets special treatment, even the resident All-Star — but it also highlights how the Islanders as a whole have at times struggled to play a complete game. After a brutal stretch of seven games in 11 days, the team is off until Feb. 1, and sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The trade deadline is Feb. 24, and the Islanders have 15 games in that month – a good enough barometer on if they’ll truly be contenders late in the season. They’re eight points behind the first-place Capitals.

With that on the horizon, Trotz has publicly stressed the need for unselfish play — something that came to a head during the postgame Tuesday, where he appeared uncharacteristically tense, despite the victory.

“That was a good example, exactly,” Trotz said then, when asked if Barzal was benched for not playing within the team framework. “One hundred percent.”

Barzal, for his part, said the incident is behind them. He doesn’t need to use it as extra motivation, he said, because he’s already plenty motivated.

“I was in the wrong for the play I made,” he said. “Barry’s got my best interests and the team’s best interests. He wants to win as bad as anyone and so do I. It’s over with now. We got the win and that’s really all that matters."

And, perhaps as a further sign of his contrition, the 22-year-old tipped his cap to his 57-year-old coach. "Barry is a smart guy," Barzal said. "He’s been around a long time. He’s seen every kind of player, so I just try to listen to him and just try to get better as a player every day with him. We’re fortunate to have him.”