The Islanders will have their first day off of training camp on Thursday, leaving them just six more potential practices until their season opener against the Rangers on Jan. 14 at Madison Square Garden.

Which means top-line center Mathew Barzal can still participate in the bulk of camp if the restricted free agent and the Islanders can quickly work out a new deal. But, as coach Barry Trotz cautioned on Wednesday without using Barzal’s name, the clock is ticking.

"If you’re going to start the season, you’ve got to get going right away," Trotz said. "It’s hard if you miss some time here. I don’t know if you can replicate what we’re doing here. It’s tough for anyone to catch up. We’re going to have live bullets, this will be a week from now.

"There’s not going to be a lot of practices [once the season starts]," Trotz added. "You need to be in live action as much as you can."

Numbers game

Unlike typical training camps, Trotz indicated he likely won’t trim the current 38-player roster (22 forwards, 12 defensemen, four goalies) until very close to the regular season.

"We’re going to stay with the bigger numbers until the last moment, before we have to send guys on waivers," Trotz said. "We need those bodies as protection because of where we’re at in a pandemic. So, we need those numbers."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

However, Trotz added he would be splitting camp into a bigger group — presumably those likely to make the regular-season roster and taxi squad — and smaller group — most likely those headed for the AHL — possibly as soon as Friday.

Isles files

Forward Dmytro Timashov (undisclosed) did not participate in Wednesday’s scrimmage. Trotz said Timashov was "not available, but it’s not sickness." . . . Forwards Austin Czarnik (undisclosed), Simon Holmstrom (quarantining), Tom Kuhnhackl (unsigned) and Barzal were the others not to participate.