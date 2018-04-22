It’s widely expected Mathew Barzal will collect the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie at the league’s awards show in Las Vegas on June 20, becoming the first Islander to earn the honor in 21 years.

Barzal took the final step toward making that a reality on Sunday when he was announced as one of three Calder finalists in voting among members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

The Coyotes’ Clayton Keller and the Canucks’ Brock Boeser are the other two finalists. Barzal, centering the Islanders’ second line, led all NHL rookies with 85 points, 20 more than Keller, his nearest competitor.

Barzal, who turns 21 May 26 and was selected 16th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, surpassed even the organization’s expectations with 22 goals and 63 assists while playing all 82 games. Barzal matched Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier’s franchise record for assists by a rookie.

If Barzal does win the Calder, he will be the fifth Islander to earn the award after Denis Potvin (1974), Trottier (1976), Mike Bossy (1978) and Bryan Berard (1997). Potvin, Trottier and Bossy are all in the Hall of Fame.

“It’d be pretty good,” Barzal said on April 9 after going through his season’s exit interview of possibly winning the Calder. “It’s a pretty good group of guys that have won that, some Hall of Famers. If I could be in that conversation, it would be pretty special.”

At one point, Boeser, a 21-year-old right wing, was expected to be the runaway Calder winner. But Boeser finished with 29 goals and 26 assists in 62 games, missing the rest of the season after injuring his back in the final seconds of regulation in the Canucks’ 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Islanders on March 5. Boeser went to check Cal Clutterbuck but instead went awkwardly into the open door to the team’s bench.

Keller, a 19-year-old center, had 23 goals and 42 assists in 82 games.