ANAHEIM, Calif. – Chances are, Mathew Barzal reviewed some game video on Sunday. And not just the scoring chances. The immensely-gifted skater and playmaker has learned to look at a broader scope.

The Islanders did not practice in advance of Monday night’s game against the Ducks at Honda Center. They extended their franchise record point streak to 15-0-2 while having a five-game winning streak snapped in Saturday night’s 2-1 overtime loss at San Jose to open this three-game California swing. The Islanders played one of their better games of late against the Sharks, minus their 0-for-6 power play against the NHL’s top penalty-kill unit.

The Ducks ended a 1-2-1 road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday night and are in a 1-5-3 slide overall.

“I’ll re-watch those games two, three times sometimes,” Barzal said. “I’ll watch the power play. I’ll watch overtime. I got lots of free time during the day.

“I used to just watch the offensive plays,” the 22-year-old center added. “But I’ll see myself have a nice takeaway, or intercept a pass. A sneaky play like that. Maybe I enjoy watching it a little more. That’s something I like doing. Me and Ebs [right wing Jordan Eberle] talk about being thieves out there and trying to intercept as many pucks as we can.”

Barzal’s understanding of how defense can lead to offense has been has grown significantly under coach Barry Trotz.

Barzal has a team-leading 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists, including three goals and five assists over his last seven games.

In addition to his normal spot between Eberle and captain Anders Lee, Trotz is not shy of double-shifting Barzal. On Saturday, he wound up between Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey or grinders Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck for a shift or two.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I feel very comfortable double shifting him with not necessarily all offensive players,” Trotz said. “He can do that and he skates so well. So, he’s earned it, plain and simple.

“I think what he’s learned is value a little bit on both sides of the puck,” Trotz added. “I think he’s got more balance. Starting from where he was last year at the start of the year to now, he’s made great strides. He understands the value of the moment and he understands the moment can be a positive or a negative one.”