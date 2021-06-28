TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Mathew Barzal is Islanders' offensive leader and pushing for more

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Once John Tavares departed for Toronto via free agency in 2018, the expectation was that Mathew Barzal’s elite playmaking skill would make him the new face of the franchise.

Barzal is the most recognizable Islander, thanks to some highlight-reel goals and two All-Star appearances. His choked-up words and tear-filled eyes in the immediate wake of the Islanders’ playoff elimination to the Lightning in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals spoke volumes for the entire team.

But captain Anders Lee remains the team’s emotional leader. That does not diminish Barzal’s NHL evolution.

"Every year you want to take a step, you want to get better," Barzal said on Sunday as the Islanders conducted their exit interviews. "I’m a year older. I should be getting better."

Barzal had 17 goals and 28 assists in his fourth NHL season and added six goals and eight assists in 19 playoff games. He’s the Islanders' unquestioned offensive leader.

But coach Barry Trotz consistently pushes Barzal, knowing he can reach elite status in the league.

"He continues to evolve," Trotz said. "You lead in different ways. Mathew’s our offensive leader.

"When you ask me about a leader, it’s a really broad question," Trotz added. "I tend to go with your leader is your captain. Why is Anders Lee your captain? Because he’s experienced a lot more. He’s a little older, dealing with children and a wife. Mathew’s not quite there. He’s not married. He doesn’t have children. That’s part of the leadership. You have to understand how your whole dressing room lives."

Trotz quickly cautioned not to read a deeper meaning from his words, he was only answering a question about leadership.

"If you take a round circle," Trotz said of Barzal, "he started as half a circle and now he is continuing to work all the way and be more rounded."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Art Nehf went 1-2 in the 1921 World
NY's championship drought reaches longest mark in 100 years
Oliver Wahlstrom of the New York Islanders warms
Trotz explains why Wahlstrom was a spectator in semifinals
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant points to his head
Experience matters: USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster
Has Gerrit Cole been the same pitcher for
Yankees swept by Red Sox as Cole struggles
Marcus Stroman #0 of the New York Mets
Stroman has shaky outing as Mets lose to Phillies
FILE - Greece national basketball team head coach
Pitino's summer job: Trying to get Greece into Tokyo Games
Didn’t find what you were looking for?