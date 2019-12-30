WASHINGTON –Mathew Barzal was named an NHL All-Star for the second straight season as the league’s hockey operations department announced the bulk of the rosters on Monday afternoon.

The Islanders’ leading scorer was picked for the Metropolitan Division squad for the All-Star Weekend, Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis. The All-Star Game is actually a three-on-three tournament amongst the four division squads, with the Metropolitan facing the Atlantic and the Central playing the Pacific and the winners advancing to a title match.

Barzal had two goals and four assists in his first All-Star appearance in San Jose. That included two goals and five assists as he played in an electric trio with Penguins’ stars Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang in a 10-5 win over Central. Barzal did most of the stickhandling and playmaking as Crosby and Letang found open spaces on the ice.

This season, the 22-year-old, top-line center leads the Islanders with both 16 goals and 17 assists and should eclipse his career high of 22 goals set as a rookie in 2017-18.