Restricted free agent Mathew Barzal agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Islanders on Saturday morning, an NHL source said.

The Islanders confirmed the deal but did not disclose contract terms.

The Islanders open the regular season on Thursday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. There are no preseason games.

The team’s top-line center was on the ice for the first time at training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, reunited with linemates Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle. Clearly thrilled to be back with his teammates, Barzal scored a goal on each of his first two shifts during a four-on-four scrimmage.

Barzal will again be a RFA at the conclusion of his new deal but with arbitration rights, unlike this go-round.

The Islanders and Barzal were reportedly trying to negotiate a longer-term deal in the six-year, $54 million range, but team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello was unable to move out enough salary to make that type of deal possible.

So, the sides pivoted to a bridge deal.

Barzal, 23, the 16th overall pick in 2015, had 19 goals and 41 assists in 68 games last season, then added five goals and 12 assists in 22 postseason games. He burst into the NHL in 2017-18 with a career-high 22 goals and 63 assists, tying the organization’s rookie record set by Bryan Trottier.

Barzal’s new deal brings the Islanders’ salary cap hit to $84.6 million, above the flat $81.5 ceiling. That figure does not include new deals for unrestricted free agents Andy Greene, Matt Martin and goalie Cory Schneider, which have yet to be officially announced though all three players have participated in the Islanders’ training camp.

However, teams can exceed the ceiling by 10% during the offseason, plus the Islanders will be able to exceed the ceiling by $6 million once they place defenseman Johnny Boychuk, unable to continue his career because of an eye injury, on long-term injured reserve.