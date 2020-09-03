TODAY'S PAPER
As expected, Mathew Barzal in Islanders' lineup for Game 6

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders skates in warm-ups

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders skates in warm-ups prior to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
This being the playoffs, and Thursday’s Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers being a potential series closeout game, Islanders coach Barry Trotz wasn’t about to give any information about the status of his first line center, Mathew Barzal, in his pregame media Zoom call Thursday morning.

“He'll be a game-time decision,’’ is all Trotz would say when asked if he had an update on Barzal.

As expected, though, Barzal was in the lineup for the game, apparently OK after taking an inadvertent stick to his right eye from Flyers captain Claude Giroux late in the third period of Game 5. The Flyers’ first line center, Sean Couturier, who was injured in a collision with Barzal in the second period of that game, did not play. His coach, Alain Vigneault, wouldn’t give any information about his status before the game, either.

Vigneault, though, did have a surprise up his sleeve, when he dressed Oskar Lindblom to take Couturier’s place in the lineup. Lindblom had not played since early December, when he was diagnosed with cancer.

For the Islanders, Trotz had said he had a Plan A and a Plan B for his lineup, depending on whether Barzal would or wouldn’t play, and he’d spoken to potential lineup replacements to let them know they might be called upon.

Plan B most likely would have seen Jean-Gabriel Pageau stepping into Barzal’s spot on the first line, between Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee, as he had during the overtime of Game 5, after Barzal had left the game. Someone, then, would have had to enter the lineup to take Pageau’s place on the third line, with Derick Brassard and Leo Komarov, the options being wingers Ross Johnston, Michael Dal Colle, Tom Kuhnhackl or perhaps center Otto Koivula.

“I am trying to keep everybody, all my options open,’’ Trotz said. “So, we've had to extend our roster a little bit.’’

As it turned out, there was no need for Plan B. With Barzal – sporting a blackened right eye – good to go, Trotz opted not to make any changes to the lineup he used in Game 5.

Barzal had scored his fourth goal of the postseason in Game 5, on a power play in the second period, before he got injured. He was hurt when Giroux beat him to a puck on the boards in the Islanders zone and turned and fired the puck across the slot, deeper into the zone.

On his follow-through, Giroux’s stick ended up getting underneath Barzal’s eye shield and clipping the 23-year-old on the side of the face, near the right eye. Barzal dropped to his knees, took off his helmet, and held his face, for a couple moments, before he was escorted off the ice by a trainer, with a towel pressed up against the eye, and blood dripping down from his face.

The Islanders trailed 3-1 at the time, with 4:47 left in regulation, but rallied on goals by Brock Nelson and Brassard to tie the score and force overtime. Scott Laughton’s tip-in goal at 12:20 of the overtime gave the Flyers the 4-3 win to force Thursday’s Game 6.

