The Islanders have a Plan A and a Plan B for their lineup that hinges on the availability of top-line center Mathew Barzal for Thursday night’s Game 6 of their second-round series against the Flyers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Barzal would be a “game-time decision” after exiting the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime loss in Tuesday night’s Game 5 as he took an inadvertent high stick from Claude Giroux at 15:13 of the third period and was bloodied near the right eye.

The Flyers avoided elimination with that win, and the Islanders get a second chance on Thursday to advance to their first conference finals since 1993.

“You don’t want to make a last-minute decision,” Trotz said Thursday morning. “You want to be prepared so Plan B and Plan A are in place. We’re ready.”

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said on Wednesday he believed Barzal would play after seeing him after Game 5. Vigneault said he was in an elevator at the teams’ hotel with Barzal and the Islanders’ coaching staff.

“I have no concern about Barzal,” Vigneault said. “I came up in the elevator with him last night. I was happy to see and talk to him and see it was nothing serious. That could have been a real bad accident. But, fortunately, the young man is all right.”

If Barzal is unable to play, Trotz would likely move third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau in between captain Anders Lee and right wing Jordan Eberle on the top line.

That would have a trickle effect throughout the lineup. Trotz could move Derick Brassard or Leo Komarov from Pageau’s wings to the middle and then dress one of his reserve wings. Ross Johnston, Tom Kuhnhackl and Michael Dal Colle have all seen postseason action.

Otto Koivula, who has just 12 games of NHL regular-season experience, is the lone pure center among the Islanders’ reserves.

Trotz also has two-time Stanley Cup-champion left wing Andrew Ladd on his roster.

“We’ve talked to a couple of players,” Trotz said. “I said there’s a possibility they may be in. So, I’m trying to keep all my options open. We had to extend our roster a little bit in terms of preparation because we do have a Plan A and Plan B.”