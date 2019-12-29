ST. PAUL, Minn. – The bulk of the NHL All-Star rosters will be announced on Monday and Mathew Barzal, the Islanders' leading scorer, seems like an obvious choice to be selected for a second straight season.

The real question is whether the Islanders will have any other players on the Metropolitan Division squad for the three-on-three competition. The All-Star weekend will be Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.

Barry Trotz had a couple of suggestions.

“I think someone who doesn’t get a lot of recognition around the league is Brock Nelson,” the Islanders coach said before Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. “I just think he’s a little bit under the radar but I think he’d be a guy that would be definitely a candidate in my mind. Barzy’s probably the obvious. He’s one of those guys that will bring you out of your seat. He’d be great in the three-on-three. And Anthony Beauvillier is a long-shot type of guy but he’s had a pretty solid first half.”

Barzal, who had two goals and four assists in his first All-Star appearance, has 16 goals and 17 assists this season. Nelson has 13 goals and 16 assists and Beauvillier has 10 goals and 12 assists.

The Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan), the Bruins’ David Pastrnak (Atlantic), the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and the Oilers’ Connor McDavid (Pacific) were voted by fans as the squads’ captains, though Ovechkin announced he will skip the game.

The NHL Hockey Operations Department will announce its roster selections on Monday and the fans will then vote on a last man for each team.

Isles files

Defenseman Nick Leddy’s secondary assist on Matt Martin’s goal was his 300th NHL point ... Defenseman Ryan Pulock had a game-high six shots ... Michael Dal Colle and rookie defenseman Noah Dobson were the healthy scratches.