Mathew Barzal was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday, the first time the Islanders’ top-line center has received the honor.

He will bring a four-game point streak (four goals, five assists) into Tuesday night’s game against the East Division-leading Capitals as the Islanders continue a six-game homestand.

"I wouldn’t say I dwell on it for a bit but it is nice to be recognized for having a good week," Barzal said after Monday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. "Every week I get to see on Instagram or Twitter the three stars of the week and their highlights. I haven’t been the first star in my career so it’s kind of cool. It’s nothing crazy but it’s a nice feather in the cap."

Barzal matched a career high with five points as he notched his third career hat trick in Thursday’s 8-4 win over the Capitals to open the homestand. That included a highlight-reel, end-to-end rush in the first period in which Barzal skated around all five Capitals defenders.

Barzal has a team-high 34 points, matching Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson with a team-high 13 goals. His 21 assists are three behind team leader Nick Leddy.

In conjunction with Barzal, the NHL also recognized Kelly McLaughlin of Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. McLaughlin works as a registered nurse certified in emergency nursing. Last April, she created an event called the "Day of Hope," a hospital-wide initiative intended to boost morale among staff during the height of COVID-19.