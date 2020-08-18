It was all smiles for Mathew Barzal when he finished off a give-and-go with Nick Leddy, popping it up, off the arm of Washington goaltender Braden Holtby and in for his second goal of the series Tuesday night in Toronto. Halfway through the first period of Game 4 in the Islanders’ first-round series against the Washington Capitals, everything was going their way.

Up three games to none, and looking for a sweep, Barzal’s goal had put them ahead by two goals, and a frustrated Todd Reirden, the Capitals coach, had called his timeout, to yell at his troops and try to wake them up.

It seemed to work for the Capitals, and Barzal would find himself going quickly from Islanders hero to goat by the end of the second period. A couple of penalties taken by the young center would help Washington get back in the game, and Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals, including the winner, as the Capitals staved off elimination with a 3-2 win that kept them alive for two more days. Game 5 will be Thursday at the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto.

Things all started to go wrong for Barzal — and the Islanders — when Washington’s Garnet Hathaway tried to check Barzal behind the net. Barzal ducked under the hit, and the two players fell to the ice in a heap. As they got up, Barzal gave Hathaway a shot, and Hathaway shoved him back.

The two continued to exchange shoves and dirty words, and Hathaway dropped his gloves, ready to fight the Islanders’ star. At that point, Isles defenseman Scott Mayfield dived in to protect Barzal, whose overtime goal in Game 3 Sunday had put them in the driver’s seat in the series. When the fracas was settled, the Islanders ended up with a power play, as Hathaway got a double minor for roughing, while Mayfield got a roughing penalty and Barzal got nothing.

The Islanders managed to hold on to their two-goal lead for the rest of the period, but with the Islanders on a power play to start the second period, the power play (0-for-5 in the game, 1-for-19 in the series) not only failed them again, but Barzal ended it prematurely when he took a holding penalty against Lars Eller. That penalty started a chain of events that saw both teams take penalties, until Evgeny Kuznetsov wound up scoring for the Capitals during a stretch of four-on-four hockey.

Then, 11 seconds after Kuznetsov’s goal, Barzal was whistled for another holding penalty, and Alexander Ovechkin scored on ensuing power play to tie the score.

Ovechkin would score his second goal of the game, at 3:40 of the third period, to give the Capitals their first lead of the game. Barzal, trying to atone for his two second-period penalties, drew a high-sticking penalty against Brenden Dillon at 6:58 of the period. But the Islanders’ power play let them down one more time, and dreams of a sweep were gone.