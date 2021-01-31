Mathew Barzal is the Islanders’ leading scorer, which has been the case since his rookie season.

But the top-line center also is leading the team with 24 penalty minutes and was in the penalty box for high sticking when Kevin Hayes scored the power-play overtime winner in the Islanders’ 4-3 loss on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

It was his second minor penalty of the night — and seventh of the season — following a second-period holding call against Hayes.

"Yeah, absolutely," coach Barry Trotz said when asked if it was concerning. "He’s taken some untimely ones. He’s a guy that we need on the ice, not off the ice. He’s had some costly penalties, no question. We will talk about that and he’s got to clean that up for us."

Barzal has four goals and six assists in nine games after notching a goal and an assist on Sunday.

Not job related

That Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows were out of the lineup and reassigned to the taxi squad had more to do with the Islanders playing on back-to-back nights for the first time this season and Trotz wanting to see Dmytro Timashov and Austin Czarnik make their Islanders’ debuts rather than the rookies’ performances.

"Longer term, I’m certainly excited," Trotz said. "They’re transitioning from boys to men. For the most part, I’m pretty happy with them. I don’t have any real issues with their games."

Isles files

The Islanders were 1-for-6 on the power play with 11 shots and 2-for-18 on the road trip . . . The Islanders did not allow a shot on the Flyers’ first-period, five-on-three advantage that lasted one minute, 17 seconds . . . Barzal played in his 241st consecutive game, the eighth longest streak in team history . . . Casey Cizikas played in his 542nd game, tying Lorne Henning for 22nd place on the club’s all-time list.