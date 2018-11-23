NEWARK – An inability to respond well to adversity had been one of the Islanders’ foremost problems of late. And the Devils kept testing them on Friday, tying the game three times, including late in regulation.

This time, the Islanders rose to the occasion.

“That kind of stuff happens and good teams respond,” Islanders center Mathew Barzal said. “We knew we wanted the extra point. We thought we deserved it right from the start and we’re glad to get it.”

Barzal, sprung by Brock Nelson and getting ahead of defenseman Damon Severson for a partial breakaway in three-on-three play, scored the winner at 3:40 of overtime as the Islanders snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory at Prudential Center.

The Devils (9-9-3) are among the NHL leaders with a home record of 7-1-3.

“That’s a good team over there, they’re going to get their chances,” Barzal said. “They’re going to put the puck in the net. I love the way we responded after every goal and never bent down.”

“We weren’t happy with the last couple of games we played and we just needed a response,” added goalie Thomas Greiss, who made 39 saves for his second win over the Devils this season. “I think everybody chipped in today and it was a great effort.”

The Islanders (11-8-2), who play the Hurricanes on Saturday night at Barclays Center, had allowed 16 goals in their three previous games and were coming off Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Islanders gave up three first-period goals in that game and four second-period goals in a 6-2 loss to the Stars in Brooklyn on Sunday, indicative of their problems putting together a full 60-minute effort.

So, Marcus Johansson’s goal with 10.2 seconds left in regulation with Farmingville’s Keith Kinkaid (31 saves) off for an extra skater might have been a crusher in another game.

“I liked our game a lot more,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “There was more skin in the battle than we maybe had the last couple of games. We would have liked to get through the 60 minutes without giving up that late goal but I liked our response. There was no sag. I’ve been complaining about sag after goals and we didn’t have that today. We were hard and we were on the track of doing the things I liked.”

Jordan Eberle, backhanding in his own rebound, had made it 1-0 at 7:24 of the first period.

Taylor Hall, as he fought his way to the crease, tied the game at 1-1 at 11:48 of the second period after Greiss had stopped the first 56 shots he faced from the Devils this season, including a 35-save performance in a 3-0 win at Brooklyn on Nov. 3.

Anders Lee regained a 2-1 lead for the Islanders as established position at the right post at 14:14 of the second period.

Brian Boyle, with his 200th NHL point, tied the game at 2 at 2:43 of the third period, scoring on the Devils’ Hockey Fights Cancer day as he is in remission from chronic myeloid leukemia.

Defenseman Nick Leddy’s highlight-reel goal as he took the puck behind his crease, sidestepped Hall and completed an end-to-end rush by knocking in his own rebound, put the Islanders ahead 3-2 at 12:45 of the third period.

“We did a lot of really good things throughout the game and we keep saying that, but we see how we have to play to be successful,” said Leddy, who scored his first goal of the season. “We stuck to our structure in overtime and Barzy had a great goal.”