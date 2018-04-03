TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders’ Mathew Barzal to play for Team Canada in World Championships

This will be the first time the rookie will play in the World Championships, to be held May 4-20, but he’s played for Team Canada five times previously.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates with the puck

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates with the puck during a game against the Maple Leafs at Barclays Center on Friday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Mathew Barzal’s recent phone conversation with Team Canada co-general manager Martin Brodeur was fairly straightforward. The Islanders rookie jumped at the chance to play in next month’s World Championships in Denmark.

“When the best player in the world, at 20 years old, is going, (the Oilers’) Connor McDavid, it’s pretty easy for a guy like me, being 20, to say yes,” Barzal told Newsday on Tuesday.

Barzal, a strong candidate to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, had 20 goals and 59 assists in 79 games entering Tuesday night’s game against the Flyers at Barclays Center.

This will be the first time he’ll play in the World Championships, to be held May 4-20, but he’s played for Team Canada five times previously. That includes a gold medal in 2014 in the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament for under-18 squads and a silver medal last year at the World Junior Championships.

“It’s pretty special,” Barzal said of representing his country. “I’m usually with my age group. Coming in here, with guys I’ve grown up watching playing for Team Canada, guys I’ve never had a chance to play with before, I’m super excited.”

Barzal said he was excited to play with and against “some of the best players in the world,” and to try and “learn their everyday habits and pick things up from their game.”

The chance to be McDavid’s teammate, though, is the big draw.

“He plays such an exciting style,” Barzal said. “Just seeing him in practice and playing with him, I don’t think it will do any harm to my career, that’s for sure.”

Other Islanders who could participate in the tournament include John Tavares and Jordan Eberle for Team Canada, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Nick Leddy for Team USA, defenseman Dennis Seidenberg and goalie Thomas Greiss for Germany and goalie Jaroslav Halak for Slovakia.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

