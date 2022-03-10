Both Mathew Barzal and defenseman Zdeno Chara will miss their sixth straight game as the Islanders face the Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

But coach Barry Trotz believes Chara will be available to return as the Islanders continue their six-game homestand against the Jets on Friday night.

Chara (upper body) and Barzal (lower body) both participated in the Islanders’ morning skate on Thursday. For Barzal, it was his first time skating with teammates since getting hurt.

"They’re probably both close," Trotz said. "In Z’s case, he will be probably available for tomorrow. We just wanted to give him one more day with his injury going into a back-to-back. Barzy, we wanted to find out a little bit so we’ll see where he is tomorrow."

Koivula back in

Otto Koivula, a fourth-round pick in 2016, was in the lineup for the second time in three games but only the fifth time this season and the 17th time since joining the organization in 2018.

So, at age 23, do the Islanders consider Koivula, who has 10 goals and 26 assists in 43 games for their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport this season, a long-term solution or is this a showcase before the trade deadline on March 21?

"That’s probably more of a Lou [Lamoriello] question than a me question," Trotz said. "He’s a young player that is a big body that converted from wing to center. I think the maturity has caught up to the body and now his game is starting to display that."

Isles files

Kieffer Bellows was a healthy scratch after being in the lineup the previous 10 games. He did not have a point in his last four games, with only two shots over that span . . . Goalie Semyon Varlamov is expected to start Friday night against the Jets.