Matt Martin initially was ruled out on a day-to-day basis. That was nearly four weeks ago. But the gritty lefty wing finally returned to the Islanders’ lineup Monday night against the Capitals at Barclays Center after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury.

The Islanders activated Martin off injured reserve prior to the game and re-inserted him on the fourth line, which is still missing injured center Casey Cizikas.

Tanner Fritz, 27, recalled from Bridgeport (AHL) on Saturday, centered the fourth line for the second straight game as he tries to find a permanent spot on the Islanders’ roster. Fritz played two games with the Islanders to start the season after a strong training camp. But he was quickly re-assigned to Bridgeport, where he had two goals and eight assists in 17 games, with no defined role available in the NHL.

“I knew coming into camp there were a lot of numbers and maybe I was the odd man out,” Fritz said. “You can’t go down there and be frustrated with all that stuff. You’ve just got to control what you control.”

Cizikas practices

Cizikas (lower body) participated in the morning skate, marking the first time he’s been on the ice with teammates since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 15. Cizikas was expected to miss two to three weeks.

“I’m hoping he gets a couple of practices in and Casey will be right there,” coach Barry Trotz said.

No rematch

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Left wing Ross Johnston, along with center Stephen Gionta and defenseman Luca Sbisa, was a healthy scratch, denying him another shot at Tom Wilson. Johnston earned 17 penalty minutes going after the Capitals right wing on March 18, with Wilson, reluctant to fight while playing with a broken nose, mockingly waving goodbye as Johnston headed off the ice.