Barry Trotz has relied upon his fourth line of center Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin to set an identity for the Islanders. None were available by the end of Sunday afternoon’s 4-1 loss to the Flyers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Martin (upper body) missed his second straight game with Ross Johnston replacing him again, though Trotz said there were no long-term concerns and Martin had been a possibility for this game.

Then, Clutterbuck exited at 13:32 of the second period with an upper-body issue and Cizikas, battling a virus all game, returned to the Islanders’ room twice in the third period.

“We had a couple of guys before the game that weren’t feeling that great,” Trotz said.

A second fight

RW Jordan Eberle had his second fight in nine NHL seasons, dropping the gloves with Travis Konecny at 1:41 of the second period after being cross checked by him, and both have come against the Flyers. Eberle also fought Scott Laughton on Jan. 4, 2018.

“I kind of hit him and he asked to go,” Eberle said of Konecny. “You find a matchup that suits you and it’s definitely one. I’m not one to go looking for fights.”

Isles files

Sunday marked the first time G Robin Lehner has been pulled from a game. He played the first two periods of a 6-3 win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 30 before getting injured . . . LW Andrew Ladd has an assist in each of the three games he’s played since being activated off long-term injured reserve . . . Trotz did not discount the possibility of recalling a forward from Bridgeport (AHL) but prefers to allow the players currently on the roster to work themselves out of this slump . . . The Flyers dressed 11 forwards and played with 10 after Clutterbuck’s shot hit the right side of Nolan Patrick’s head at 4:01 of the first period.