TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Matt Martin endorses NHL relaxing its COVID testing protocol

Islanders left wing Matt Martin sets before a

Islanders left wing Matt Martin sets before a face-off against the Sharks in the first period of an NHL game at UBS Arena on Dec. 2, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

PHILADELPHIA — The NHL is preparing to relax its testing protocols for COVID-19 and the Islanders’ Matt Martin, echoing the sentiment of many members of the NHL Players’ Association, is in favor of the changes.

"I think it’s probably a good thing," Martin said before Tuesday night’s game against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. "A lot of us have already had it."

The NHL and NHLPA jointly announced on Tuesday that asymptomatic vaccinated players would no longer be tested daily following the All-Star Weekend, Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas. There will still be a five-day isolation period for players who do test positive.

Players who have tested positive will still have 90 days until they are required to test again.

Testing for players crossing the U.S.-Canada border will be "dictated by the relevant health authority."

Martin is one of 18 Islanders who has spent time in COVID-19 protocol, along with coach Barry Trotz, assistant coach John Gruden and goalie coach Piero Greco. Three other unspecified members of the organization have also spent time in protocol.

Defensemen Noah Dobson and Scott Mayfield, goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov and Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Austin Czarnik are the only players not to test positive so far.

Even though so many Islanders are currently exempt from daily testing, Martin said the concern was the 90-day exclusion period would be ending during a crucial time of the season. Josh Bailey, on Nov. 16, was the first Islander to test positive this season.

"Ninety days, we’ll be right around playoff time that guys would start getting pulled out of games even if they’re feeling OK," Martin said. "I think it’s a step in the right direction and, hopefully, we can continue to move forward and get back to a normal way of life."

Palmieri’s slow recovery

Palmieri (injured reserve/lower body) missed his seventh game despite resuming practicing with the team on Jan. 3.

"He just hasn’t moved forward as quickly as we thought he would," Trotz said. "There hasn’t been, really, any setback. He got to a certain point in terms of his rehab. He’s probably 80-85% but you’ve got to get it a little closer. He just sort of plateaued there. That was frustrating for him but I think he’s working through it. When we get him back I think he’ll give us the game that Kyle is capable of. Hopefully, it’s soon."

The Smithtown product, in the first season of a four-year, $20 million deal, has a goal and six assists in 25 games.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Quentin Grimes of the Knicks reacts after hitting
Knicks' Grimes has earned his minutes despite returning players
Dan Reilly, the original Mr. Met mascot, shown
Original Mr. Met dies at 83
Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen looks up
Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen gets second Giants interview
The Rangers' Mika Zibanejad celebrates after scoring a
Rangers believe they are in a good place . . . which is first
Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks toward the bench
Irving will be kept busy during Nets' upcoming road-heavy schedule
Islanders center Casey Cizikas after scoring a goal
A .500 NHL record the immediate goal for Islanders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?