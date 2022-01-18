PHILADELPHIA — The NHL is preparing to relax its testing protocols for COVID-19 and the Islanders’ Matt Martin, echoing the sentiment of many members of the NHL Players’ Association, is in favor of the changes.

"I think it’s probably a good thing," Martin said before Tuesday night’s game against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. "A lot of us have already had it."

The NHL and NHLPA jointly announced on Tuesday that asymptomatic vaccinated players would no longer be tested daily following the All-Star Weekend, Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas. There will still be a five-day isolation period for players who do test positive.

Players who have tested positive will still have 90 days until they are required to test again.

Testing for players crossing the U.S.-Canada border will be "dictated by the relevant health authority."

Martin is one of 18 Islanders who has spent time in COVID-19 protocol, along with coach Barry Trotz, assistant coach John Gruden and goalie coach Piero Greco. Three other unspecified members of the organization have also spent time in protocol.

Defensemen Noah Dobson and Scott Mayfield, goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov and Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Austin Czarnik are the only players not to test positive so far.

Even though so many Islanders are currently exempt from daily testing, Martin said the concern was the 90-day exclusion period would be ending during a crucial time of the season. Josh Bailey, on Nov. 16, was the first Islander to test positive this season.

"Ninety days, we’ll be right around playoff time that guys would start getting pulled out of games even if they’re feeling OK," Martin said. "I think it’s a step in the right direction and, hopefully, we can continue to move forward and get back to a normal way of life."

Palmieri’s slow recovery

Palmieri (injured reserve/lower body) missed his seventh game despite resuming practicing with the team on Jan. 3.

"He just hasn’t moved forward as quickly as we thought he would," Trotz said. "There hasn’t been, really, any setback. He got to a certain point in terms of his rehab. He’s probably 80-85% but you’ve got to get it a little closer. He just sort of plateaued there. That was frustrating for him but I think he’s working through it. When we get him back I think he’ll give us the game that Kyle is capable of. Hopefully, it’s soon."

The Smithtown product, in the first season of a four-year, $20 million deal, has a goal and six assists in 25 games.