Matt Martin was activated off injured reserve and back in the Islanders’ lineup on Thursday night against the Penguins at Barclays Center.

And the burly left wing said he holds no ill will toward the Senators for his nine-game absence after slamming his left knee against an open door on that team’s bench in a 4-2 win at Ottawa on Oct. 25.

Linemate Cal Clutterbuck reacted immediately in that game, tussling with defenseman Mark Borowiecki, yelling at the Senators’ bench as he earned an additional 10-minute misconduct and continuing to express his displeasure with the circumstances the next day.

“I think that was obviously a natural reaction from Cal when you see one of your teammates in a situation that could have been avoided,” Martin said. “By no means do I think it was intentional. I know that coaching staff pretty well over there.”

Senators coach D.J. Smith was a Maple Leafs assistant during Martin’s two seasons in Toronto.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” Martin said. “I would have liked for the latch to have been closed [on the door] but by no means do I feel it was done on purpose. It was unfortunate but, for myself, I’m happy I dodged a bullet a little bit.”

He first practiced with his teammates on Friday, then was cleared for contact on Monday.

Martin reclaimed his usual spot on Casey Cizikas’ identity line with Clutterbuck — “It’s definitely fun, the way we play together,” Cizikas said— and said it was crucial for him to quickly re-establish his physical presence.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I have to play the game a certain way,” Martin said. “Ideally, you get out there and put it to the test early and make sure it’s good. That will build confidence and a sense of what you can handle. You’re never going to have that game-like experience until you’re in the game.”

Another milestone

Center Brock Nelson played in his 500th NHL game after Cizikas reached that milestone in Tuesday night’s 5-4 overtime win at Pittsburgh.

Nelson made his NHL debut on May 11, 2013 as the Islanders were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins in Game 6. His regular-season debut came Oct. 4, 2013 at New Jersey.

“We have a few guys here that have been together for a while,” Cizikas said. “Whenever a guy like that hits a milestone, it’s exciting and special for him.”

Isles files

Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson and forwards Ross Johnston and Leo Komarov were the healthy scratches. It was the second time in three games Komarov has been scratched after he played all 82 games last season…The Islanders will not practice on Friday as they depart for San Jose, where they start a three-game California swing against the Sharks on Saturday night…After playing each other three times in 15 days, the Islanders and Penguins do not play their fourth and final regular-season game until March 15 in Pittsburgh.