NEWARK – Matt Martin’s identity on the Islanders’ identity-setting fourth line is that of a physical player who will defend his teammates.

But the longtime fan favorite has game, too, entering Saturday night’s rematch with the Devils at Prudential Center with five goals in his first 27 games. That matched the five goals he had in 22 postseason games last year in the Islanders’ run to the Eastern Conference finals.

And Martin was the first player coach Barry Trotz used to replace Anders Lee’s net-front presence on the first power-play unit after the captain injured his right leg in the first period of Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum.

"I felt like I was in junior again," Martin said. "It’s not the way you necessarily want to be on the power play. I’m just trying to make the most of it."

Trotz tried several players who don’t typically get power-play ice time on the man advantage, including Michael Dal Colle. There’s no guarantee Martin will get the bulk of Lee’s role but Trotz is open to the idea.

"He’s got a good hockey IQ," Trotz said. "He’s a big body. He’s got courage and he’s got strength around the net. And he’s been able to do some stuff in small spaces. We will start there."

Added Jordan Eberle, "He’s got a very underrated shot that he doesn’t get enough credit for."

Old hat

This weekend marks the third and fourth games back at Prudential Center for former Devils captain Andy Greene since he was traded to the Islanders. The Devils did a video tribute for him in his first game as a visitor, a 2-0 Islanders’ loss on Jan. 24.

"I’d never been through that before," the defenseman said. "But once the puck drops, it’s hockey and you get settled into the game."