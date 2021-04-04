Matt Martin used his big body to create a net-front presence off the right post. Then, with the hard hands he uses well to defend his teammates, he deftly sent a soft, no-look, backhand feed to set up Anthony Beauvillier’s first-period power-play goal.

The Islanders continue a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Capitals at Nassau Coliseum, having won the first two games after Saturday night’s 3-2, four-round shootout victory over the Flyers.

Martin, a fourth-liner getting a chance on the man advantage with Anders Lee out for the season, arguably made the game’s prettiest play. And there’s little debate the identity-setting fourth line along with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck, potentially in its last go-round after being formed in 2013, is having one of its finer seasons after a slow start.

Martin, who has six goals and five assists in 38 games after notching five goals with an assist in 22 postseason games in the Islanders’ run to the Eastern Conference final last year, said getting a power-play opportunity has been fun.

"It means a lot," Martin said after Saturday’s win before the Islanders were off on Sunday. "In a perfect world, we’d still have Leesy and he’s one of the best net-front guys in the league. Without him, it’s a big hole to fill and I’ve gotten an opportunity as of late to play on it. A lot of communication from guys in practices working on it."

Cizikas, the baby of the trio after hitting 30 on Feb. 27, has seven goals and seven assists. Clutterbuck, the line’s elder statesman at 33 whose acquisition from the Wild first solidified the line, has three goals and six assists.

Lou Lamoriello’s first trade as Islanders president and general manager was to re-acquire Martin from the Maple Leafs on July 3, 2018. Lamoriello, then the Maple Leafs GM, lured Martin away from the Islanders with a four-year, $10 million deal on July 1, 2016.

Prior to this season, Lamoriello signed Martin, who will turn 32 on May 8, to a four-year, $6 million deal.

Now, Lamoriello faces a tough decision on Cizikas, an impending unrestricted free agent in the last season of a five-year, $16.75 million contract. The Islanders, like almost every NHL team, will be tight against the flat, $81.5 million salary-cap ceiling, and top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech and emerging goalie star Ilya Sorokin will both be restricted free agents due big raises.

Lamoriello must decide whether Cizikas is affordable or, possibly, if prospect Otto Koivula is ready for a full-time NHL role.

There’s no hiding coach Barry Trotz’s affinity for the trio.

"The great thing about it is they were given an identity, they embraced it and they became very good at it," Trotz said. "Marty left for a couple seasons and they got back together and I think they enjoyed that.

"They all have good hockey sense. They have a pretty good skill set as a combination of three. It works."