SportsHockeyIslanders

Matt Martin returns to Islanders' identity line

Islanders left wing Matt Martin sets before a

Islanders left wing Matt Martin sets before a face off against the Bruins in the second period of an NHL game at UBS Arena on Feb. 17. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Matt Martin was back in the Islanders’ lineup on Thursday night as they opened a six-game homestand against the Canucks at UBS Arena, meaning his trio with center Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck had another chance to live up to its "identity line" designation.

He was a healthy scratch for the final two games of the Islanders’ five-game road trip in favor of Ross Johnston.

"They’ve been a really good identity line from the minute I got here," coach Barry Trotz said. "And before that. They did it on their own. They were a major factor all the time. I thought this year, coming out of it, for whatever reason, we had a couple of long playoff runs, our whole team never got on to our identity."

Martin had offseason surgery on his ankle and his recovery lingered through training camp and forced him to miss the first two games of the season.

"Early in the year, they didn’t get there," Trotz said. "Slowly but surely, they’ve gotten to their identity. And when they have their identity, we have our identity, it’s pretty simple."

The line might not be intact that much longer as Clutterbuck, an impending unrestricted free agent, could be moved by the NHL trade deadline on March 21.

Johnston, playing in his 100th career game, had his first two-assist effort in Sunday’s 4-0 win in Anaheim but was culpable defensively on Devon Toews’ second-period goal and for drawing the penalty that led to Gabriel Landeskog’s third-period power-play equalizer in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss in Colorado.

Barzal, Chara still out

Mathew Barzal (lower body) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper body) both remained out of the lineup for the third straight game. Trotz said both remain day to day.

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate before Thursday’s game so it’s unclear whether either is close to skating.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

