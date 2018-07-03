TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders bring back Matt Martin

Brandon Prust #8 of the Montreal Canadiens and

Brandon Prust #8 of the Montreal Canadiens and Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders fight during an NHL game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 17, 2015, in Montreal. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Wolowicz

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders on Tuesday re-acquired left wing Matt Martin from the Maple Leafs in exchange for goalie prospect Eamon McAdam.

Martin, 29, spent 2010-16 with the Islanders after being a fifth-round pick in 2008. He formed a solid fourth line along with center Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Martin, who has 853 career penalty minutes in 570 regular-season games, has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $10-million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs.

New Islanders president Lou Lamoriello was the Toronto general manager when that deal was inked.

Martin is just the latest bottom-six forward acquired by Lamoriello.

On Sunday as the NHL free agent market opened, Lamoriello signed unrestricted free agents Leo Komarov, who left the Maple Leafs for a four-year, $12-million deal, and Valtteri Filppula, who left the Flyers for a one-year, $2.75-million deal, to bolster the penalty kill. On Monday, former Penguins fourth-liner Tom Kuhnhackl agreed to a one-year deal worth $650,000.

McAdam, 23, was a third-round pick in 2013 who split last season between Bridgeport (AHL) and Worcester (ECHL).

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

