Islanders bring back Matt Martin

The Islanders on Tuesday re-acquired left wing Matt Martin from the Maple Leafs in exchange for goalie prospect Eamon McAdam.

Martin, 29, spent 2010-16 with the Islanders after being a fifth-round pick in 2008. He formed a solid fourth line along with center Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Martin, who has 853 career penalty minutes in 570 regular-season games, has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $10-million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs.

New Islanders president Lou Lamoriello was the Toronto general manager when that deal was inked.

Martin is just the latest bottom-six forward acquired by Lamoriello.

On Sunday as the NHL free agent market opened, Lamoriello signed unrestricted free agents Leo Komarov, who left the Maple Leafs for a four-year, $12-million deal, and Valtteri Filppula, who left the Flyers for a one-year, $2.75-million deal, to bolster the penalty kill. On Monday, former Penguins fourth-liner Tom Kuhnhackl agreed to a one-year deal worth $650,000.

McAdam, 23, was a third-round pick in 2013 who split last season between Bridgeport (AHL) and Worcester (ECHL).