RALEIGH, N.C. — One staple of Barry Trotz’s coaching this season with the Islanders has been lineup stability.

Unlike many coaches around the NHL, Trotz tends to stick with his four lines and three defense pairs for long stretches. It’s a trait the players certainly appreciate.

But, facing elimination in Game 4 of their second-round series against the Hurricanes on Friday night at PNC Arena, Trotz put his line combinations through what he calls his “blender.”

There was only one personnel change as rookie Michael Dal Colle made his NHL playoff debut in place of right wing Cal Clutterbuck.

But all four combinations were different.

Trotz had indicated changes might be coming when he said after Thursday’s game he had not informed his players what the line combinations would be.

Most of the pre-game speculation centered on which goalie choice he would make, since Trotz said he was considering changes at “all positions.”

The lineup changes became apparent during the pre-game warmups.

Clutterbuck, who was helped off the ice late in the third period of the Hurricanes’ 2-1 win in Game 2 at Barclays Center but played in Game 3, came out for warmups but did not participate in the line rushes. He left the ice early.

Trotz had Dal Colle skate in Clutterbuck’s spot on Casey Cizikas’ right wing along with Matt Martin while shuffling his three other lines, breaking up his top line of Mathew Barzal between captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

Leo Komarov was placed on Brock Nelson’s right wing with Josh Bailey while Bailey started between Eberle and Tom Kuhnhackl and Valtteri Filppula centered Lee and Anthony Beauvillier.

Dal Colle, the fifth overall pick in 2014, had three goals and four assists in 28 games this season.

“It’s been a good experience watching the first round,” Dal Colle said before the team left for Carolina on Tuesday. “You learn a lot of stuff. It’s a different pace, a different atmosphere in the playoffs. This is my first taste of it at this level.

“You dream of that as a kid to play in this.”