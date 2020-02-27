ST. LOUIS — The injury news was relatively promising for the Islanders on Thursday.

Michael Dal Colle was able to play against the Stanley Cup champion Blues at Enterprise Center while defenseman Andy Greene participated in the morning skate, though he did not dress for the game. Both were forced from Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum with what initially appeared to be potentially serious issues.

Dal Colle, trying to locate the puck at his skates, took a huge check from defenseman Jacob Trouba at 5:52 of the third period that forced him into concussion protocol.

“I feel good,” Dal Colle said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Trouba was not penalized for the hit and the NHL did not issue supplementary punishment.

“It happened quick,” Dal Colle said. “I know hockey is a fast-paced game. I was in a vulnerable position. The puck was a little behind me. He made a play. Maybe it was a little high. Maybe it wasn’t. It’s not really up to me. But I’m just thankful nothing too serious came out of it.”

Greene, listed as day to day, exited at 6:38 of the first period after appearing to injure his left shoulder or arm in a collision with Brendan Lemieux. Greene remained on the Islanders’ bench until 17:02 of the first period.

He said he received treatment both on Wednesday and Thursday, in addition to the long skate before the game.

“I feel much better today,” said Greene, acquired from the Devils on Feb. 16. “I tweaked it a little bit.

“We’ve got a big push here,” Greene added of the playoff race. “Let’s take an extra day now, rather than risk it and be back at square one.”

Cal Clutterbuck (left hand), out since Dec. 19, also continued to skate with the team.