Michael Dal Colle remained in the Islanders’ lineup for a third straight game when the team played the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. He was on Brock Nelson’s second line with Jordan Eberle for the second game in a row.

Anthony Beauvillier missed his sixth straight game as Nelson’s usual left wing as he remained on injured reserve with a lower-body issue. Monday was Dal Colle’s fourth game overall this season.

"He was on the puck, he was skating," coach Barry Trotz said of Dal Colle notching two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum for his first career multi-point game. "He was winning his puck battles. He was just engaged and not playing a light game. Michael has the ability to get on top of people because of his skating. He can separate people and he’s got enough skill that he can get pucks to his teammates or get available for his teammates.

"When Michael’s playing well, he’s not settling for average," Trotz said. "That’s where I’m trying to push Michael, to consistently be that guy that can have an effect on the ice. Let’s make sure we get some traction and see if we can make it into a season or a big grouping of games."

Dal Colle was the fifth overall pick in 2014 but last season was his first full one in the NHL. He had four goals and six assists playing in 53 of the Islanders’ 68 games.

Isles files

Goalie Cory Schneider dressed as Semyon Varlamov’s backup, making Ilya Sorokin a healthy scratch . . . Defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston remained extras . . . The Islanders are supposed to play at Buffalo on Monday and Tuesday, but the Sabres, with nine players on the NHL’s COVID protocol list, had two more games postponed, Thursday and Saturday against the Capitals.