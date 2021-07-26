TODAY'S PAPER
Source: Isles don't extend qualifying offer to Dal Colle

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders opted not to extend a qualifying offer to Michael Dal Colle before Monday afternoon’s deadline, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

That means the former first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens on Wednesday.

The Islanders did not release the information, unlike many other NHL teams.

The source said president and general manager Lou Lamoriello did extend qualifying offers to his three, key restricted free agents, Anthony Beauvillier, defenseman Adam Pelech and goalie Ilya Sorokin, all who are arbitration eligible.

Kieffer Bellows, Otto Koivula and Anatoly Golyshev also received qualifying offers while Bobo Carpenter and Dmytro Timashov were not extended qualifying offers and will also become UFAs.

Dal Colle was selected fifth overall in 2014 and was arbitration eligible as he completed a two-year, $1.4 million deal. He had one goal and three assists in 26 games last season but was unavailable for the Islanders’ playoff run because of injury.

Dal Colle, 25, used mainly as a bottom-six forward, has eight goals and 12 assists in 111 career NHL games.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

