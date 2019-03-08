The Islanders on Friday returned forward Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL) from his emergency recall while changing forward Michael Dal Colle’s status from emergency recall to a regular recall.

All NHL teams are allowed just four call-ups after the Feb. 25 trade deadline, excluding emergency recalls. The Islanders had availability issues this week between a stomach virus ripping through the roster and fourth-line wings Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck both being sidelined with upper-body injuries.

The Islanders did not practice on Friday, but Ho-Sang’s re-assignment signals one of the Islanders’ veterans is ready to return to the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Flyers at the NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Martin has missed four games, though he did participate in Thursday’s morning skate before that night’s 4-2 win at Ottawa. Clutterbuck has missed two games.

Ho-Sang and Dal Colle were brought up on emergency recall before Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over the Senators at the Coliseum. Ho-Sang, 23, was a healthy scratch in both games of the home-and-home series with Ottawa. Dal Colle, 22, skated in both games on Mathew Barzal’s right wing along with Anthony Beauvillier and had an assist on Tuesday. In all, Dal Colle has two goals and three assists in 22 games for the Islanders this season, while Ho-Sang has a goal and an assist in 10 games.