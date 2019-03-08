TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles keep Michael Dal Colle, return Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport

Michael Dal Colle of the New York Islanders

Michael Dal Colle of the New York Islanders skates with the puck during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live on March 5, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders on Friday returned forward Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL) from his emergency recall while changing forward Michael Dal Colle’s status from emergency recall to a regular recall.

All NHL teams are allowed just four call-ups after the Feb. 25 trade deadline, excluding emergency recalls. The Islanders had availability issues this week between a stomach virus ripping through the roster and fourth-line wings Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck both being sidelined with upper-body injuries.

The Islanders did not practice on Friday, but Ho-Sang’s re-assignment signals one of the Islanders’ veterans is ready to return to the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Flyers at the NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Martin has missed four games, though he did participate in Thursday’s morning skate before that night’s 4-2 win at Ottawa. Clutterbuck has missed two games.

Ho-Sang and Dal Colle were brought up on emergency recall before Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over the Senators at the Coliseum. Ho-Sang, 23, was a healthy scratch in both games of the home-and-home series with Ottawa. Dal Colle, 22, skated in both games on Mathew Barzal’s right wing along with Anthony Beauvillier and had an assist on Tuesday. In all, Dal Colle has two goals and three assists in 22 games for the Islanders this season, while Ho-Sang has a goal and an assist in 10 games.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Olivier Vernon of the New York Giants runs Source: Giants trade Olivier Vernon to Browns
Former Mets pitchers, from left, Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver's health a reminder of last hurrah for '69 Mets
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his SBU looks to put exclamation point on outstanding season
Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman drives the lane against Towson's Hofstra's Wright-Foreman named CAA player of year
Mets ace Tom Seaver pitches in World Series Best: Memories of Tom Seaver live on in his fans
Andrew Garcia drives to the hoop against UMBC Garcia does it all for Stony Brook