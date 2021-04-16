Barry Trotz wanted to alter his lineup anyway with the Islanders playing on back-to-back nights.

But injuries to Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck forced the coach to do so while also limiting his options in Boston on Friday night.

Michael Dal Colle, who missed the last nine games after suffering a lower-body injury, and Leo Komarov, reluctantly made a healthy scratch the previous two games, returned to the lineup after Thursday night’s passive, 4-1, loss to the Bruins.

"[Thursday] night, we didn’t get to our game," Trotz said before Friday’s rematch, still sounding as annoyed as he did Thursday night. "I didn’t like our game. We didn’t play our game in terms of the decision making. It was way too easy to get out of the defensive zone for the Bruins. That’s not a winning formula for us."

Bailey exited at 8:06 of Thursday’s second period with an undisclosed issue. The injury snapped his consecutive games streak at 196 — he had not been out of the lineup since March 31, 2018 — leaving Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock the only players in every Islanders’ game since Trotz took over as coach.

Clutterbuck missed about four minutes but returned on Thursday after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy shouldered him head first into the end boards at 7:57 of the third period.

With those two alternate captains sidelined, defenseman Nick Leddy and Casey Cizikas were assigned A’s.

Dal Colle started on Nelson’s left wing along with Kyle Palmieri while Komarov took Clutterbuck’s role on Cizikas’ right wing with Matt Martin.

Palmieri’s 600

Palmieri, dressing for his fifth game with the Islanders after being acquired along with Travis Zajac from the Devils, played in his 600th regular-season game.

Palmieri, originally from Smithtown, played 198 games for the Ducks before playing in 397 with the Devils.