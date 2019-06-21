VANCOUVER – The Islanders will face the Capitals on Oct. 4 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and the Rangers will face the Jets on Oct. 3 at Madison Square Garden, the NHL announced on Friday as the league revealed the home openers for all 31 teams.

The full schedule will be released on Tuesday at noon.

For the Islanders, in their second season of splitting games between the Coliseum and Barclays Center, it will mark their first home opener in Uniondale since a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes on Oct. 11, 2014.

The Rangers’ home opener will be a special one for defenseman Jacob Trouba, who will face his former team after being acquired from the Jets on Monday for defenseman Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in Friday night’s first round at Rogers Arena.

The Rangers will also play at Ottawa on Oct. 5 for the Senators’ home opener.