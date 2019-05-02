RALEIGH, N.C. – Calvin de Haan believes the Hurricanes got a boost in their second-round series against his former team, the Islanders, by not having to play at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The Hurricanes hold a 3-0 series lead and can eliminate the Islanders in Game 4 on Friday night at PNC Arena. The Islanders lost the first two games at Barclays Center, 1-0, in overtime, and 2-1 after playing their two home games in their first-round sweep of the Penguins at the Coliseum.

The NHL, under Commissioner Gary Bettman, announced in February the Islanders would play the first round at the Coliseum and all subsequent rounds in Brooklyn after the team split their regular-season home games between the two buildings.

“It’s great for us,” de Haan said on Thursday as the Hurricanes held an optional practice at their arena. “It’s good for the away team. It kind of negates the home-ice advantage to a certain extent. I’ve played there [the Coliseum] and it’s loud and you do feed off of that. Whether you think of it or not, you do feed off the momentum of the crowd and it seemed to elevate everybody on the bench. But it is what it is. That’s Mr. Bettman’s decision so, whatever.”

At the same time, de Haan, who signed a four-year, $18.2-million deal with the Hurricanes as an unrestricted free agent after five seasons with the Islanders, believes the atmosphere at PNC Arena has been akin to the Coliseum.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” the defenseman said. “The support here has been great all season. Everybody is really rallying behind us right now. It’s really fun. Sometimes it feels like when you leave a concert and you’re a little deaf after. You can’t hear stuff on the ice sometimes when the crowd is really going. The lower bowl is massive and it feels like everyone is on top of you. It’s a fun building when it’s rocking. We definitely have home-ice advantage here when the crowd is going.”