If Laura Curran gets her wish, the Islanders will play at "The Barn" all of next season.

The Nassau County Executive wrote a letter to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday asking him to allow the Islanders to play all of their 2020-21 home games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

I'm asking @NHL Commissioner Bettman to allow the @NYIslanders to play all home games for the 2020-2021 regular season at @NYCBLive Nassau Coliseum.



Let’s #RockTheBarn for one more full and final year!



#Isles

The Islanders are scheduled to move into their new home at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 season. They currently split their home games between the Coliseum and Barclays Center, where the team moved in 2015.

"It's what the fans want. It's what the players want. And, recent evidence has been clear that when Isles play home games on Long Island they win," Curran wrote in the letter. "Let us 'Rock the Barn' for one more full and final year."

“We appreciate the County Executive’s passion and interest," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. "The request is a little premature, but it’s something we’ll consider at the appropriate time.”

Last year, Curran asked Bettman to allow the Islanders to host playoff games at the Coliseum. The NHL allowed the Islanders to play their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes there, and the Isles advanced in a 4-0 sweep. They played the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, with home games being played at Barclays Center, and were swept 4-0.

With Jim Baumbach