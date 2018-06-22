TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders NHL Draft Watch Party

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the Islanders' NHL draft party.

Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Fans celebrate alongside Sparky the Dragon as the Islanders announce their first pick during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

Fans celebrate alongside Sparky the Dragon as the Islanders announce their first pick during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

Fans watch intently as the Islander announce their first pick during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

Fromer Islander Right Winger Robert Nystrom signs autographs during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

Fromer Islander Bryan Trottier signs autographs during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

Islanders fans play an interactive hockey shootout during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

Islander's Defenceman Ryan Pulock, speaks to members of the press during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

Fromer Islander Robert Nystrom (M)speaks to fans during the NY Islanders Draft Day party at the Nassau Coliseum, Friday.

