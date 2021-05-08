The NHL and the NHL Players Association announced on Saturday relaxed COVID-19 protocols for the playoffs and the offseason for teams in which 85% of the 56-person maximum traveling party has been fully immunized, meaning two weeks after the second dose.

It’s not known whether the playoff-bound Islanders meet that criteria, but coach Barry Trotz thinks the loosening of restrictions will be a benefit to teams.

"It’s been a grind for a lot of players," Trotz said before Saturday’s game against the Devils at Nassau Coliseum. "It will be an ease for players that, ‘Hey, this has been worth it.’ We’re seeing things change a little bit. I think it will give a boost of energy to all involved.

"If you’re vaccinated, you’re still going to have to do the right things. But I think if people are smart enough and diligent enough, if we just stick with it and we get vaccinated, you’re going to have pretty good success and life will get back to normal, which is going to be a blessing to us all."

The relaxed guidelines will mean players undergo fewer tests, they can eat and drink on team flights, they can socialize in small groups in hotels and eat at restaurants with outdoor dining. Team meetings will be easier to conduct.

Hitting 300

Brock Nelson played in his 300th consecutive game, the third longest streak in Islanders’ history. He can tie Bobby Nystrom for second place if he plays in Monday’s season-finale in Boston.

"The mentality to have that consistency night in and night out is pretty good," Trotz said. "He’s grown. He’s very comfortable in his own skin."

Night off

Cal Clutterbuck did not dress as Trotz rotates who he rests. Travis Zajac played in his spot on Casey Cizikas’ right wing.