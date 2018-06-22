DALLAS — Trades were predicted. The Islanders held picks Nos. 11 and 12 in the NHL Draft on Friday night at American Airlines Center and with a need for a No. 1 goalie and one, if not two, NHL-ready defensemen, the odds of Lou Lamoriello using both selections did not seem likely.

Then again, not many mock drafts had right wing Oliver Walhstrom and defenseman Noah Dobson being available when the Islanders new president and general manager was on the clock.

So the Islanders gladly took the two highly rated prospects.

Rounds two through seven will be conducted Saturday. The Islanders have two picks in the second round and one in rounds three, four, five and seven.

At No. 11, the Islanders selected Wahlstrom, a 6-1, 208-pounder who had 22 goals and 23 assists in 26 USHL games last season for the U.S. Under-18 squad. The pure goal-scorer, ranked seventh overall among North American skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau rankings, is committed to Boston College.

“In 1989, Lou Lamoriello was the GM of the New Jersey Devils and with the fifth overall pick, the Devils selected Bill Guerin,” analyst Pierre McGuire said on the NBC Sports Network telecast. “Oliver Wahlstrom has the potential to be this generation’s version of Bill Guerin.”

And at No. 12, the Islanders took the 6-3, 180-pound Dobson of Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The offensive-minded Dobson had 17 goals and 52 assists in 67 games and was the fifth-ranked North American skater by CSB.

“This is found money,” analyst Bob McKenzie said on the NBCSN telecast.

“Dobson has the ability with one pass and his skating to burst ahead into the open ice,” former NHL general manager Craig Button said on the telecast. “This is a terrific pick.”

Both Wahlstrom and Dobson expressed excitement at joining a reinvigorated Islanders organization. Lamoriello, hired May 22, relieved GM Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight of their duties June 5 and hired Stanley Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz on Thursday.

The Islanders have won only one playoff series since 1993 and missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

But hiring Lamoriello and now Trotz and with expectations rising that the Islanders will be able to re-sign franchise player John Tavares, the perception of the organization has quickly changed.

“It’s a dream come true,” Wahlstrom said. “To be in New York and with a powerhouse organization. It’s a good staff. You can tell they’re bringing in very exciting players. I’m excited to be a part of this.”

Dobson also repeated that it was a “dream come true” and said being selected back to back after Wahlstrom will make it easier on both players.

“I kind of know him from playing against him,” Dobson said. “It’ll make the transition easier.”

Dobson added he was not concerned he fell out of the top 10.

“Just to be in the NHL and the chance to be selected is a dream,” Dobson said. “I’m happy to join any organization.”

The draft capped a whirlwind month for Dobson, who helped lead his junior team to the Memorial Cup.

Both players are expected at this week’s prospect development camp and both said they expect to compete for an NHL roster spot out of training camp.

“I have confidence in my ability in stepping right in,” Wahl strom said. “If I have to develop for one more season, Boston College is an excellent spot.”