The Islanders are facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals – the NHL’s final four. It’s the best thing going in New York sports right now, given the struggles of the Yankees and Mets, the Nets' ouster from the NBA playoffs and a wait-and-see attitude on the Jets and Giants in the upcoming NFL season.

If you’re new to hockey or just a casual fan whose interest has been piqued by the Islanders' postseason run, here are five things to know:

1. It’s been a while

The Islanders haven’t advanced this far in the playoffs since 1993. Put another way, one-third of the postseason roster – 10 of 30 players – weren’t even born when the Islanders lost in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Canadiens that year. Or, put another way, the Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup in 2004 and are in the conference finals for the fourth time in six seasons, had just completed their first season in the NHL in 1993. The Islanders last reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1984 and won the Cup four straight times from 1980-83.

2. In good hands

The Islanders’ brain trust of president/general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz have a winning pedigree. Lamoriello ran the Devils from 1987-2015 and that organization won three Cups in his tenure – 1995, 2000 and 2003. They also reached the Cup Final in 2001 and 2012. Trotz lifted the Cup as the Capitals coach in 2018, then switched jobs two weeks later. Before the pair arrived, the Islanders had advanced out of the first round of the playoffs just once since 1993. Now, they’ve done it two straight years.

3. Not a normal season

Perhaps you noticed the NHL is playing hockey in September. Normally, the teams would be preparing to open training camps for the next season at this time, but the COVID-19 pandemic has altered many plans and schedules in 2020. The NHL paused its season on March 12 and finally returned to play on Aug. 1 for its postseason, meaning the Islanders only played 68 of their scheduled 82 regular-season games. They were struggling when the season was paused, having lost seven straight, and were not a lock to make the playoffs had the season continued uninterrupted.

4. Why are the New York Islanders playing the Tampa Bay Lightning in Edmonton?

In order to safely resume play, the NHL created two quarantined arena/hotel/practice rink “bubbles” for the 24 teams that have participated in the postseason. The 12 Eastern Conference teams initially reported to Toronto while the 12 Western Conference teams went to Edmonton. The NHL then consolidated its final four teams in Edmonton.

5. The key players

The Islanders' strength is their team game so, in effect, everybody has been critically important for them. But some players have stood out. Josh Bailey has more assists than any Islander in the playoffs since 1983. He, Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier, Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau are the team’s leading scorers. Adam Pelech, who recovered from what was thought to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury suffered on Jan. 2, has been the team’s best defenseman. Goalie Semyon Varlamov started 14 of the Islanders’ first 15 postseason games but, of late, has shared time with Thomas Greiss.