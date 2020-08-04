TODAY'S PAPER
Isles vs. Panthers Game 2 photos

The Islanders play the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their NHL qualifying series in Toronto on Aug. 4, 2020.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Noel Acciari #55
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Noel Acciari #55 of the Florida Panthers and Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders face-off during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. 

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: The New York
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

The New York Islanders and referees stand for the National Anthem before playing against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Derick Brassard #10
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Derick Brassard #10 of the New York Islanders skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders stand for the National
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

The New York Islanders stand for the National Anthem before playing against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. 

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Goalie Semyon Varlamov
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 4, 2020 in Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a save on Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

