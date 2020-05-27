The seventh-seeded Islanders are slated to face the 10th-seeded Florida Panthers in a best-of-five series to qualify for the NHL’s 16-team playoff under the league’s return-to-play format.

Here are five questions facing the Islanders if they are able to resume games:

1. Will Adam Pelech be ready?

The Islanders’ best defensive defenseman suffered what was expected to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2. The team suffered in his absence, going 10-13-7 before the season was paused on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pelech was expected to be ready for next season’s training camp, which would have started in September. There has been no definitive word on Pelech’s status during the forced hiatus. But Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said in early April he believed Pelech was close to resuming skating. That leaves hope that Pelech might be able to return, or be close to a return, later this summer.

2. Can they regain their winning touch?

The Islanders played very inconsistent hockey from Thanksgiving until the season was paused after a team-record 15-0-2 streak left them 16-3-2 on Nov. 23. They went 19-20-8 the rest of the way and were on an 0-3-4 skid when the season was halted. Injuries certainly played a part, and not just to Pelech. Casey Cizikas was sidelined on Feb. 11 with a leg laceration after being sliced by a skate blade. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk missed the last three games before the forced hiatus after a skate blade cut him near his left eye. Lamoriello has said both will be available if play resumes. But good teams overcome injuries, and the Islanders' inconsistent play started long before Pelech was hurt. Everything needs to be better, from goalies Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss on out. Coach Barry Trotz told Newsday in April he may have “overcoached” and perhaps the Islanders should have tried to play an even tighter defensive game rather than trying to force offense.

3. Will a healthy fourth line be key?

Trotz relies on the Cizikas-centered fourth line with wings Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck as identity setters for the rest of the team. But the trio was only together for 19 of the Islanders’ 68 games as Cizikas was absent after Feb. 11, in addition to being sidelined for five games in October. Clutterbuck was out from Dec. 21 to Feb. 27 when he was slashed on the left wrist by a skate blade. Martin was out from Oct. 27 to Nov. 19 with a leg injury. Having this trio intact allows Trotz to most effectively roll four lines while bringing better balance to the rest of his lineup.

4. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau benefit from the break?

Lamoriello acquired Pageau from the Ottawa Senators at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 24 and promptly signed him to a six-year, $30 million extension. It was supposed to give Trotz the stability he had sought all season from a third-line center. And Pageau started well, with goals in each of his first two games with the Islanders. But, likely pressing, he went without a point over the next five games, and the Islanders did not win any of the seven games he played in after the trade. Perhaps going through a training period with the Islanders before games are resumed will offer Pageau a level of comfort.

5. Can the top line lead the way?

As much as Trotz relies on rolling four lines to provide scoring balance, No. 1 center Mathew Barzal (19 goals, 41 assists), captain Anders Lee (20 goals, 23 assists) and right wing Jordan Eberle (16 goals, 24 assists) is his best scoring trio. Sluggish scoring out of the restart likely will doom the Islanders, who would have little time in a best-of-five qualifying series to work through their offensive struggles. Those three also are crucial to the Islanders’ power play, which must produce more consistently for the Islanders’ season to extend more than just a few games. The Islanders’ man advantage finished the regular season 24th in a 31-team league at 17.3% (29-for-168).