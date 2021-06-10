Once again, the Lightning stand in the way of the Islanders’ first berth in the Stanley Cup Final since 1984.

Last season, the Lightning needed six games to eliminate the Islanders in the Eastern Conference finals in the Edmonton bubble before winning the franchise’s second Cup. Now, the East Division champion Islanders meet the Central Division champion Lightning, who have home-ice advantage, in the NHL semifinals with the series being played in the teams’ arenas in front of fans.

The teams did not meet in the regular season as all play was within the four divisions.

"When your career is done, you’re going to remember those special moments," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "When you win a series and hopefully win a Stanley Cup. There’s going to be four teams left playing and all the 27 other teams they’re wishing they had this opportunity that we have."

Here’s a position-by-position look at these teams:

Forwards

Nikita Kucherov (five goals, 13 assists) is leading the NHL in playoff scoring after hip surgery kept him sidelined from the Lightning the entire regular season. Steven Stamkos (five goals, eight assists) is healthy for these playoffs and Brayden Point (eight goals, four assists) is also having a strong run, but the Lightning, like the Islanders, are a strong, four-line team with the likes of Blake Coleman, Pat Maroon and Alex Killorn (six goals, six assists). The Islanders have gotten balanced scoring, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau (three goals, 10 assists) leading the team and Mathew Barzal (three goals, nine assists) playing some of his best hockey. Josh Bailey (five goals, six assists) continues to climb up the team’s playoff record book and Kyle Palmieri (seven goals, two assists) has proved a crucial acquisition. Edge: Lightning.

Defensemen

The Lightning’s Victor Hedman (11 assists) is once again a Norris Trophy finalist and there is depth and size among the six blue-liners, though the group has yet to produce a goal. The Islanders’ Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock will again get the top defensive assignments while the Nick Leddy-Scott Mayfield pairing has improved noticeably as the playoffs have progressed. Edge: Even.

Goalies

Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy (8-3, 2.24 goals-against average, .934 save percentage) has two shutouts in his last six games and two other games where he allowed just one goal. Semyon Varlamov (4-3, 2.62 GAA, .925) won all four games against the Bruins and it’s his net until he proves otherwise. But Ilya Sorokin (4-1, 2.32, .934) won four against the Penguins. Edge: Lightning.

Power play

The Islanders’ power play, which has struggled for three regular seasons under Trotz, was a difference maker against the Bruins and is 9-for-32 (28.1%) in the playoffs. But the Lightning (15-for-36, 41.7%) are just lethal, led by Kucherov’s four goals and nine assists on the man advantage. This is where the Islanders could use rookie Oliver Wahlstrom, who has been sidelined by a lower-body injury. Edge: Lightning

Island Ice Ep. 97: Isles go marching on from Boston to Tampa

Penalty kill

The Lightning have been OK at 28-for-36 (77.8%) and while the Islanders finished the regular season sixth at 83.7%— just behind the Lightning at 84.2% — the Bruins’ power play was 7-for-14 in six games. The Islanders simply have to be better. Edge: Lightning.

Coaching

Jon Cooper and Trotz have each won a Cup and Cooper also took the Lightning to the 2015 Cup Final against Chicago. Trotz won the first playoff faceoff between the two friendly competitors when his Capitals rallied from a 3-2 series deficit in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. Cooper evened the score in last year's conference finals. Edge: Even.

Staff predictions

Neil Best: Journalists root for good stories. And the Islanders definitely are that. But which team do I think will win? The one that is the defending champ, is star-studded from top to bottom and has the best goalie in the world. Lightning in seven.

Andrew Gross: Everything points to the Lightning. But I underestimated the Islanders against the Bruins and won’t do that again. I believe in intangibles and special playoff runs. I think this is one. Islanders in seven.

Colin Stephenson: The Cup champion Lightning are a step up from the Bruins, who were a step up from the Penguins. They are not a one-line team like the Bruins, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is at another level. Lightning in six.