Temperatures plunged to minus-40 and worse in Nick Leddy’s home state of Minnesota last week, matching a dubious benchmark the defenseman reached on the ice last season with the Islanders.

Plus-minus often is considered a misleading statistic, but Leddy ranked last in the NHL in that defensive rating in 2017-18 at minus-42 as part of the Isles leading the league in goals allowed under since-fired coach Doug Weight.

“I tried to block it out as much as possible, but for me the whole year was very frustrating,” Leddy said after practice Monday. “When you’re up there for top in the league — or the bottom, I guess — especially as a defender, it’s tough to digest that, because I knew that wasn’t me.

“As soon as another one goes in, you’re down about it. It’s always in the back of your head. But this year for sure, I’ve really tried to hone in on my defensive responsibilities. After going through that, I really wanted to get back to where I was before.”

Leddy is back in the black this season under Weight’s replacement, Barry Trotz, carrying a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances into Tuesday’s visit to Boston. And the white-hot Islanders, who have registered at least one point in eight straight games (6-0-2) to take over first place in the Metropolitan Division, have gone from worst to first in goals-against, allowing just 125 (2.45 per game) in a dramatic one-season reversal.

“I think it’s just as simple as structure,” Leddy said. “Everybody’s bought into it, that all six guys on the ice need to be held accountable and are accountable for that. We’re just not as much in a track meet every night this year…I think when you play consistent five-man team defense, it frustrates teams.”

The 27-year-old Leddy, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $38.5-million contract, has scored just one goal after netting at least 10 in three of the previous four seasons. And the Islanders will live with that.

“I wasn’t here, but I just think he’s gotten back to defending well,” Trotz said. “Hopefully we are playing more structured as a group, but I just think for him, we fixed a little bit of his battle areas, where I felt he was relying too much on his skating. You still have to put a little skin in the game in terms of getting pucks back and getting cycles stopped.

“I think he’s done a much better job of engaging in that initial battle. And because of that, with his ability to skate and to move, he’s been able to get a lot more of those pucks and break up a lot more plays.”

NOTES & QUOTES: Trotz joked that he didn't want to tick off New York sports fans, but he was pulling for the Patriots in the Super Bowl. "It's like when they won four Stanley Cups here. It's so hard to win...and that's something to appreciate. What they've done is really hard to do,” said Trotz, who won the Cup as Washington’s coach last season …Left wing Andrew Ladd (believed to be a foot/ankle injury) and defenseman Thomas Hickey (believed to be a head injury) returned to practice and were full participants, but Trotz said they're still “a ways away." He believes Hickey (out since Dec. 17) is “closer” to a return to the lineup.