To hear Barry Trotz, Nick Leddy is a piece of the puzzle. A significant piece, and one that the coach believes makes the Islanders a better squad.

Leddy did not play in the 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday night due to a lower body injury. Trotz said following practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday that he “didn’t see any reason why" Leddy won't be back for Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center. Leddy participated in the full team practice Friday.

Should Leddy dress against the Blue Jackets, Trotz pointed out the Islanders would be getting back a “top player for us,” who allows the team to have left and right-handed shooters on each defense pairing. Leddy has two goals and seven assists in 18 games this season.

While that is important, Trotz spent much of his availability dissecting the breakdowns in the team’s structure.

“You have your layers of insulation so [if] one guy messes up or one guy can’t execute a play, you’re at least in a position to defend or deflect, if you will,” Trotz said. “We’ve been drifting off some of those positional things. It’s a matter of four or five feet but those four or five feet makes you on the right side of the puck or the wrong side of the puck. And we’ve been sort of been cheating on the wrong side of the puck.”

And the results from the California trip, which also included losses to the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks, back up the coach. The Islanders were outscored 9-2 while going 0-11 on the power play, while equaling the Sharks, Ducks and Kings in shots, 79-79.

All of which caused changes to the forward corps. Brock Nelson centered the top line with Jordan Eberle and Anthony Beauvillier, followed by a second line of Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey. The fourth line stayed intact, but a new third line of Derick Brassard, Otto Koivula and Leo Komarov was constructed.

“Everybody’s capable of playing with anybody up and down the lineup. We’ve got the guys and the character to do it,” said Nelson, who later added it was “huge to have guys you can kind of move around. Hopefully something kind of jumpstarts the offense to get back to scoring.

“Everybody in here obviously has a lot of skill and they can play the game. We’re here for a reason. So it’s just up to us.”

Leddy played in the losses to Sharks and Ducks, going -2 with four shots on goal in 39:30 spanning the two games. Leddy also missed three games earlier in the month with a lower body injury. The two injuries were related.

Kuhnhackl practices: Tom Kuhnhackl participated in the full team practice Friday, but Trotz said Kuhnhackl was “just joining the team." Kuhnhackl doesn't appear to be ready to play Saturday against the Blue Jackets. Kuhnhackl had not practiced with the team since injuring his leg against Ottawa on Oct. 25.