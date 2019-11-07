Nick Leddy remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury, so Noah Dobson played in a third straight game for the first time in his NHL career against the Penguins on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

It’s always been the Islanders’ plan to bring the rookie defenseman along slowly, especially with their options limited to keeping him on the NHL roster or returning him to his junior hockey team. The 19-year-old was not eligible to be reassigned to the AHL.

“I think that was kind of always the plan to start off slow and kind of ease into it,” said Dobson, who has played in six of the Islanders’ first 15 games after being selected 12th overall in 2018. “I think it was the right thing. As a young guy, you don’t want to get thrown too much early and be overwhelmed.”

The right-shooting Dobson again was switched to his off-side in order to play in Leddy’s spot paired with the right-shooting Johnny Boychuk.

Barry Trotz has consistently praised Dobson’s poise and calmness. At the same time, the coach repeatedly has said he’s seen way too many young players have their confidence shattered by being thrust into the NHL fray too quickly.

Dobson said Trotz and Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello were clear with him as to how his playing time would be handled. He dressed for the Islanders’ third and fourth games, then was a healthy scratch for seven of the next eight.

“I think, at first, it was definitely a little frustrating,” Dobson said. “It’s just my first time going through something like this. The main thing is you’ve just got to try and understand and look at the big picture and take it one day at a time. I’m pretty fortunate to be playing in the NHL at only 19, so I’ve just got to trust the process. Lou has told me many times, ‘You can learn something new every day you’re here.’ That’s what I’m trying to do, and when I get my opportunities, make the most of them.”

Notes & quotes: Left wing Andrew Ladd (long-term injured reserve/knee) agreed to extend his conditioning stint with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport for two more games after playing in the Sound Tigers’ last three games without notching a point. Bridgeport will host Providence and Binghamton on Saturday and Sunday. Ladd, 33, tore an anterior cruciate ligament on March 24 . . . Leddy and right wing Jordan Eberle (injured reserve/lower body) participated in the Islanders’ optional morning skate. Trotz said there is no timetable for Eberle’s return as he remains day-to-day . . . Defenseman Seth Helgeson and forward Otto Koivula again were brought up from Bridgeport with the Islanders having the minimum 12 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen. They were the scratches. The Islanders did the same on Tuesday before returning the duo for Bridgeport’s game on Wednesday morning. Koivula, 21, has yet to make his NHL debut.