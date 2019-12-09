TAMPA, Fla. — The Islanders did not hint at the severity of defenseman Nick Leddy’s lower-body injury. Nor did they call anybody up from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, perhaps suggesting they are not worried about a long-term absence at this point.

Either way, it meant rookie Noah Dobson was back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Coach Barry Trotz said Leddy was day to day after he hobbled off the ice with 90 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s 3-1 loss at Dallas, seemingly unable to put weight on his left skate.

“We’ve got a couple of days, so we’ll see where we are,” Trotz said.

The Islanders are off on Tuesday and will practice in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday before concluding their road trip against the Panthers on Thursday night.

Dobson, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, played in his eighth game Monday. The Islanders must either keep him on their roster or return him to his junior hockey team since he is age-restricted from the AHL because of his junior eligibility.

The Islanders’ brass believe Dobson’s development would be stunted back in juniors.

Still, Dobson was a healthy scratch the previous five games and for 12 of the previous 13. The last time he played before Monday, he struggled through his 13:34 of ice time in a 4-1 loss at Los Angeles on Nov. 27.

“I’m definitely going to keep it simple,” Dobson said. “I thought I really didn’t do a good job of that in the L.A. game. I thought I struggled in that game after being out for a while. I can learn from that experience. I’m definitely more prepared this time.”

Trotz also had the offensive-minded Dobson practicing on the first power-play unit during Monday’s morning skate.

“It’s nice to get back on the power play,” Dobson said. “It’s something I’ve done all my life.”