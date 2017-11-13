This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsHockeyIslanders

Nikolay Kulemin out six months after surgery

Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin looks on against

Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin looks on against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com
Nikolay Kulemin’s upper-body ailment likely will cost him at least the regular season.

Kulemin will be out for six months after having successful surgery for an undisclosed upper-body injury, the Islanders announced Monday.

The 31-year-old was injured in last Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Oilers and has not played since.

Kulemin is in his fourth season with the Islanders. He missed one game in his first two seasons and 10 last season. In 13 games this season, Kulemin had one goal and two assists.

