Nikolay Kulemin out six months after surgery

Nikolay Kulemin’s upper-body ailment likely will cost him at least the regular season.

Kulemin will be out for six months after having successful surgery for an undisclosed upper-body injury, the Islanders announced Monday.

The 31-year-old was injured in last Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Oilers and has not played since.

Kulemin is in his fourth season with the Islanders. He missed one game in his first two seasons and 10 last season. In 13 games this season, Kulemin had one goal and two assists.