Fellow defenseman John Schuldt tried to muscle past first-round pick Noah Dobson to get to the net from the left corner in a one-on-one drill on Wednesday during the Islanders’ prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

Instead, Schuldt was driven below the goal line. Later, in a five-on-five drill contained to one zone, the righthanded Dobson, showing an ability to thread passes through tight spots, found defenseman David Quenneville with a behind-the-back feed to the left boards.

“He’s one of the guys who has stood out,” said Bridgeport (AHL) coach Brent Thompson, who is running the on-ice sessions.

It’s what the Islanders expect from the 6-3, 176-pound Dobson, a projected top-10 pick who slid to the Islanders at No. 12 at the NHL Draft in Dallas on Friday night.

The offensive-minded Dobson, who had 17 goals and 52 assists in 67 junior games for Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) last season, projects as a top-four NHL defenseman but with the hope that he can play on the top pair.

“I haven’t set a timeline,” Dobson said when asked about his NHL future. “I want to get stronger this summer and come into [training] camp and be able to compete against men and give them a hard decision not to send me back to juniors.”

Back to school

Forward Logan Cockerill, a seventh-round pick in 2017, decided three days of prospect camp were better than none at all, even if he has to miss Thursday’s scrimmage. The 19-year-old departed after Wednesday’s sessions to return to Boston University, where he has a business ethics final and presentation on Thursday.

“It’s my first time in camp and my mom asked me, ‘Is it even worth it?’ ” Cockerill said. “But you put names to faces. The best part of camp is the scrimmages and games, that’s a good measure against all prospects.”

Cockerill is entering his sophomore season at Boston University, playing for new coach Albie O’Connell after David Quinn took the Rangers’ job.

“He said we were going to run a similar system,” Cockerill said. “Albie is more laid-back, he’ll talk to you more. Quinny was more intense.”

Isles files

Goalie Jakub Skarek, a third-round pick, was helped off the ice after a hard collision at his crease. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday . . . Former first-rounder Josh Ho-Sang, defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and goalie Linus Soderstrom continued to be held out of on-ice sessions for precautionary reasons and to undergo treatment . . . A limited amount of tickets still remain for Thursday night’s scrimmage at 6 p.m.